Haiti, chaos in the streets: “A dozen people killed and burned in the street”

Haiti, a country ravaged by violence and brutality. The police, during a patrol in Port-au-Prince, stopped a van. On board a dozen people with weapons and contraband goods. According to one version, however, those arrested were taken by a crowd of civilians who first killed them and then burned them using tyres. In the video, however, you can clearly see men in uniform who control the alleged criminals. Other videos tell of the mobilization of some neighborhoods to fight the bandits, there were clashes, with the inhabitants armed with machetes and sticks. The island is a prisoner of fierce gangs while the security forces appear unable to deal with the emergency aggravated by the socio-economic crisis. According to some estimates, 80 percent of the capital is in the hands of armed gangs, no less than 200 outlaw networks. Hundreds of victims, many families forced to abandon their homes. On Monday, April 24, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked for a multinational contingent to be sent to assist local authorities.