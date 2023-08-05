Haiti Crisis: Jamaica, Kenya, and Other Caricom Countries Join Forces to Provide Security and Aid

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Announces Plan to Send Security Personnel to Haiti

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, [Name], has declared that his country is prepared to send 200 security personnel to Haiti as part of a multinational force. This force aims to provide support to the Haitian police and offer humanitarian aid to address the crisis affecting the nation.

The announcement was made during a conversation between Prime Minister [Name] and Kenyan President William Ruto, according to a statement published in the Jamaican newspaper, Jamaica-Gleaner. Kenya has already stated its willingness to lead the peacekeeping force, committing to send 1,000 troops to Haiti.

It has been reported that the Bahamas has also pledged to provide 150 agents for the mission. Furthermore, Antigua and Barbuda will be joining the peacekeeping force, as stated by the Prime Minister of that nation, Gaston Browne, as reported by Haitian radio station, Radio RFM 104.9.

These Caricom countries, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, and now Antigua and Barbuda, alongside Kenya, will work together to assist the Haitian police in combating the gangs that have been terrorizing the country. The United States has also shown support for these efforts but is still considering whether to send its military as part of the peacekeeping force. The mission is estimated to cost between $200 million and $400 million.

Despite the progress made, there is still no exact date for the multinational force, led by Kenya, to settle in Haiti, as stated by Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti. It is anticipated that a report from the United Nations Security Council will outline security assistance options, which will then determine the nature and composition of the force.

In the coming weeks, the Kenyan government plans to conduct an on-the-ground assessment in Port-au-Prince and consult with UN partners and stakeholders in their home country. Feinstein emphasized the importance of a UN Security Council resolution to authorize the force’s deployment.

As the situation in Haiti remains critical, these collective efforts by Jamaica, Kenya, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, and potentially the United States represent a significant step towards restoring stability, peace, and providing essential aid to the country in need.

