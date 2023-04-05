On March 20, 2023, the Haitian Minister combining the positions of Justice, Culture, Communication and Public Security, Emmelie Prophet, made an appearance on the program “Yvenert Direct” of the Haitian radio station Radio Sans Fin-RSF. During this appearance, she revealed the existence of “lost territories” in Haiti, controlled by armed gangs, which aroused strong disapproval.

She said these “lost territories” where locals pay gangs for the right of way are places where violence, kidnapping, murder, robbery and house burnings are rampant, and that she will never venture there.

When a Diaspora listener asked what she planned to do as Minister of Public Security, she responded arrogantly (in Haitian-Creole), saying she was not staying with the listener and that if the Haitian diaspora wanted more security to return to Haiti, they had to take charge of the situation in their place. And above all, that she has no lesson to take from anyone.

Helpless in the face of armed gangs

The minister’s appearance on Radio Sans Fin sparked an outcry of indignation. By declaring bluntly that the country has “lost territories” occupied by armed gangs, the Minister highlighted the government’s inability to ensure the safety of the population. Worse still, this declaration was perceived as an admission of powerlessness on the part of the Haitian State, which seems to be resigned to the grip of armed groups on part of its territory.

This situation is all the more unacceptable as Haitian security forces and government authorities continue to use state assets and funds, even as they admit they are unable to resolve the current situation in the country. Haiti, a country where corruption, violence and political instability have become commonplace, nevertheless deserves better than leaders incapable of taking their responsibilities.

Shine by his inability to act

Emmelie Prophet, as interim Minister of Justice, Culture, Communication and Public Security, should embody the fight againstinsecurity and violence that plague the country. However, his statements rather revealed an insecure personality, incapable of facing the challenges of his position. By mentioning the existence of “lost territories” and by refusing to commit to a viable path, the minister showed herself to be disconnected from the realities on the ground and betrayed the absence of a clear strategy on the part of her government.

The combination of the functions of the Minister of Justice and Public Security – who is also responsible for culture and communication – is also not without question. How can a single person claim to effectively manage such diverse and complex files? The career of Ms. Prophet, a novelist and poet who has held positions in Haitian diplomacy, does not seem to give her the necessary skills to face the magnitude of the challenges facing her.

The solution must come from the Haitians themselves

Faced with the impotence of the Haitian government, voices have been raised to demand the establishment of an international force to support local law enforcement in their fight against armed gangs. This proposal, although understandable, must however be considered with caution.

Indeed, foreign intervention cannot constitute a lasting solution to the crisis that Haiti is going through. Above all, it is up to the Haitian authorities and people to take their destiny into their own hands and find the necessary resources to break the impasse in which the country finds itself. The resilience, solidarity and will to act of Haitians must be harnessed to build a better and safer future.

It is also essential to rethink public policies and security strategies to adapt them to current challenges. This implies in particular an in-depth reform of institutions, a merciless fight against corruption and a strengthening of the capacities of law enforcement. Regional and international cooperation should also be encouraged, but always with respect for the sovereignty and aspirations of the Haitian people.

The need for a change of course

The irresponsible declarations of the Minister ai Emmelie Prophet constitute a signal of alarm for the Haitian leaders and the population. It’s time to learn from this unfortunate episode and implement the changes needed to get out Haiti from the spiral of violence and instability.

This implies a real commitment on the part of the authorities, at all levels, to restore the confidence of the population and guarantee security throughout the territory. Politicians must demonstrate transparency, integrity and determination to carry out this mission. They must also be attentive to the needs and expectations of citizens, who are the first victims of the current situation.

Ariel Henry, Haiti’s controversial prime minister who clings to his post despite suspicions that link him to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. He also ensures the interim of the presidency of the Republic following the assassination of the president. (Wikimedia: Photo)

Haiti at a crossroads

The resignation of the de facto Minister Emmelie Prophet and of her government, if it were to occur, would not be sufficient to solve the problems which undermine the country. However, it could be a first step towards collective awareness and a desire for change. Haiti is at a crossroads, and it is up to its leaders and its people to choose the path of peace, justice and development.

The irresponsible behavior of the Minister of Justice Emmelie Prophète and her declarations on the “lost territories” of Haiti are symptomatic of a government in disarray, unable to protect its population and guarantee security on its territory. To reverse the trend and emerge from this crisis, it is imperative to rethink security policies, fight against corruption and strengthen institutions. Haitians must be at the heart of this process, taking their destiny into their own hands and taking action to build a better and safer future for their country.

Emmelie Prophet will remain in the collective memory as a de facto incompetent cumulard minister of a corrupt government, which knew how to highlight the inability of the Haitian state to ensure the security of its citizens.

Minister of Justice, Culture, Communication and Public Security under the leadership of Ariel Henry, controversial Prime Minister who clings to his post despite the suspicions that link him to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Emmelie Prophet has not been able to find the solutions to resolve the current crisis. The situation in Haiti remains precarious, and it is now up to Haitians to make their voices heard and take charge of their destiny to build a better future for their country.-