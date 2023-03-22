Home World Haiti, my wounded island – Finis Terrae #6
Haiti, my wounded island – Finis Terrae #6

Environmental disasters, political turmoil, out-of-control violence: Haiti is a country hard hit by past and recent history. Yet this wounded island was chosen as a home by Maurizio Barcaro, a lay missionary who works alongside the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and children, through the Lakay Mwen foundation, also supported by PIME. His testimony on our broadcast “Finis Terrae. Stories beyond the borders”.

Watch here all the episodes of «Finis Terrae. Stories Beyond Borders »

Read in this article what Sister Luisa Dell’Orto wrote from Haiti, a little sister of the Gospel killed on the Caribbean island on June 25, 2022

