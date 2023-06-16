Home » Haiti, we don’t forget you! ~ The African dream of Aimé DA CRUZ
Between two articles that talk about Africa and its problems, I decided to declaim my solidarity with Haiti, the great forgotten of the moment. A poem is so little in the face of so many problems, but it can touch hearts.

An alarming economic situation, a security and humanitarian crisis out of control. Haiti, whose situation was already critical since the 2010 earthquake, has been going through even darker times in recent years. There is no respite for the inhabitants of the country of Toussaint l’ouverture. The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse plunged the country into a political imbroglio aggravated by the insecurity which reigns supreme. Subsequently, kidnappings, assassinations and gang rapes are the daily lot of Haitians who are at the mercy of the gangs.

A shocking passivity

What revolts the most in this drama that Haiti is going through is the passivity of the international community. An international community whose energy is focused on the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications. Even the press barely talks about Haiti anymore. In the end, what do we do with all this talk about human rights? What about all these theories about justice, peace and security in the world? It’s sad what individual interests are doing to our world. Little by little, this former French colony is tending towards irreversible chaos.

Flag of Haiti

A gnawing helplessness

In Haiti, the only question that torments public opinion now is: when will this nightmare end? The judiciary is virtually inactive and resignation has gained ground among the ranks of the victims. In the process, US President Joe Biden’s program creates more problems. Citizens helplessly witness the departure of medical personnel and executives whose lives are for the most part threatened. Calls for help continue to rise without solutions being found. Over time, many no longer really believe in change.

Haiti, we don’t forget you!

Your SOS echoes to us

In your departments it is no longer beautiful

Your sky has become dull and dull

With you, no more joy or peace, only gall

The cries of your women haunt our minds

Of your daughters the stolen innocence stuns us

Haiti, how heavy is this burden that you carry

All alone in the face of these countless storms

In your distress, you pray without losing faith

You often wonder if someone thinks of you

Somewhere in Africa you are not forgotten

We sincerely hope that soon all this will pass ❤️

Credit: Aimé DA CRUZ

