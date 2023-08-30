Haitian Religious March Turns Tragic as Gangs Open Fire: Investigation Underway

Tragedy Strikes in Haiti as Religious Protest Turns Deadly

The Haitian police have reported on a devastating incident that occurred in the Canaan neighborhood, located on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, on Saturday, August 26. A group of religious protesters, demonstrating against the influence of a local gang, were met with violence, resulting in multiple deaths.

The march had been organized by Pastor Marco Zidor, leader of the Piscine evangelical church in Bethesda. Known as a healer, Pastor Zidor had gathered his followers, some armed with machetes and sticks, to confront the Canaan gang members. However, as the crowd reached their destination, members of the notorious gang opened fire, leading to a chaotic and tragic scene. The exact number of casualties is still unknown, but many people were killed, while others were injured or kidnapped during the massacre.

Frantz Elbé, the general director of the Haitian Police, addressed the incident during a press conference on Monday. According to Elbé, the march was spontaneous, and the police commander took immediate action upon receiving information about the planned demonstration. “Instructions were given to the heads of the different police stations to dissuade the initiators of the march from going to Canaan,” Elbé stated. The police also set up a security perimeter to prevent the protesters from reaching the dangerous area. Despite the police’s efforts, the crowd divided into smaller groups, managing to evade security and continue toward Canaan.

In response to the tragedy, a judicial investigation has been launched to determine the responsibilities of all parties involved. Frantz Elbé has assured the public that the law will be enforced and that law enforcement operations will continue in areas controlled by gangs, with the aim of allowing displaced residents to return home.

The incident highlights the resurgence of armed gangs in various regions of Haiti, including Artibonite and Port-au-Prince. These gangs have been causing unrest and instilling fear among the population, while the authorities struggle to regain control. In the meantime, the international community anxiously awaits the intervention of a multinational force to restore stability in the country.

