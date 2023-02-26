Hajdi Klum and Tom Kaulic posed naked on the occasion of their wedding anniversary!

Source: Profimedia

The famous model known as the queen of Halloween costumes, provokes the public again. Heidi Klum turns 49 on June 1, but that’s no obstacle when it comes to dressing provocatively. On the contrary, the model is often in the center of attention because of her appearance and naked posing, and that was the case this time as well. She celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Tom Kaulica, who is 16 years her junior, and showed off a photo of them posing naked.“Love of my life”, Klum wrote alongside a photo of them kissing, surrounded by heart-shaped balloons and a huge bouquet of red roses. Heidi married Tom in 2019, after a year of dating. The couple said “I do” in a secret ceremony in California and then tied the knot in front of their family and friends in Italy.

Source: Instagram/Heidi Klum

Hejdi is one of the most successful women in Hollywood, who often highlights her attributes and curves. Just when many think that the challenging creation does not suit her because of her age, Hejdi proves that she looks better than girls half her age. Although she said she never had a problem with her weight, Hajdi is faithful to a healthy diet and regular physical activity. She loves sweets, so she doesn’t hide that she indulges in days when she can take a breather.

Still, the model has a special diet she swears by – master cleanse diet, based on lemon. They say that this kind of diet melts away kilograms in record time, and it needs to be practiced for at least five days, and at most two weeks. The diet involves drinking only lemonade, which is made from lemons, maple syrup and water. Maple syrup gives the body energy and is therefore ideal to take during a diet. In addition, you can replace it with honey.

Look at some of the most provocative photos of Heidi Klum:

(WORLD)