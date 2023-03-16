Hajduk juniors in the semifinals of the Youth Champions League!

Source: Profimedia

After the victory over Manchester City, the Hajduk junior team performed another miracle.

As guests, the people of Split defeated Borussia after a great drama and penalties – 9:8 and thus qualified for the semi-finals of the Youth Champions League!

The elimination of Manchester City set fire to Split, from where over 5,000 people from Split went to Dortmund on Wednesday to support their kids in their quest for a new “scalp”.

More than 16,000 spectators watched the drama in Westphalia, and the eruption of enthusiasm was caused by the goal of Hajduk striker Mate Antunović’s header.

Mate Antunović (19|) reconfirms that he is one of the most promising ‘9’ in the Hajduk Split academy. ️What a header against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Youth League semi-finals. He already scored a great goal against Manchester City.pic.twitter.com/sl7JS6hB3P — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL)March 15, 2023

Borussia Dortmund managed to equalize from penalties, and then it was the penalty kicks that decided the passenger to the semi-finals for the duel with Milan.

Eight series were shot without a miss, and then Buljan saved Mane’s shot, and Kavelj scored the decisive penalty for the great celebration of the people of Split.

See all penalties: