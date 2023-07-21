Hajduk beat Dinamo in Zagreb | Sport

The first round of the championship in Croatia brought victory to Hajduk in Zagreb!

Source: Profimedia

The sensational start of the HNL was witnessed by the fans of Dinamo and Hajduk who went to Maksimir on Friday evening to see off the clash between the two biggest Croatian clubs. After seven matches without a win – and the last defeat was last Sunday in the Super Cup, The people of Split managed to defeat Dinamo (2:1) and after the first match in the new season, they are the leaders of the championship.

Hajduk achieved a sensational victory in Zagreb after a great turnaround. Bruno Petković scored in the 35th minute and gave the home team an advantage, but the Croatian representative was later the tragic figure of this match. He did not use the penalty in the 65th minute – he shot terribly and Ivan Lučić didn’t have much trouble stopping his attempt with 11 meters. That moment seemed to be the initial tipping point for the team from Split.

Ivan Lek’s team played with much more energy, and as the match progressed it seemed that they were more prepared than Dinamo. It is due to arrive at the finish line of the meeting! It’s the first Marko Livaja “cheated” Dominik Livakovićcorralled it in the box and hit an empty net for the equalizer.

What kind of genius is this, this is not realisticpic.twitter.com/PuiXT0dwiA — Marko (@SamoHajduk27)July 21, 2023

Then there is the talented Lithuanian from America Rokas Pukštas scored at the very end of the match. The young midfielder was the highest in the jump after the newcomer Ođiđa-Ofoe put the ball in front of the goal, and Livaković had no solution this time either!

Hajduk steal it at the death. Pukstas with the goal. FT: 2-1 Hajdukpic.twitter.com/EL9b5UJwAQ — CroatianSports (@CroatianSoccer)July 21, 2023