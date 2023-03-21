the swedish artist Håkan Hellström will visit Barcelona on next May 31 in the Razzmatazz 2 room to offer an exclusive concert before embarking on his big summer tour.

Hellström is Swedish and has had a career for more than twenty years, with great repercussions in his country and with a certain name beyond its borders. Fundamentally because he is one of those artists who loves to tour the world, so much so that he has come to our country both to play and to record one of his video clips. In this regard, Håkan says: “We continue to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way to play in our favorite cities. Also, we shot the video for ‘Ramlar’ on the streets of Barcelona and I am really looking forward to going back and playing there again.”

Tickets are already on sale at doctormusic.com y entradas.com.

To give us an idea of ​​his direct, the journalist Johan Lindqvist, writing in Hellström played in New York, wrote: “For the first half hour, I just stood there, in awe and wondering what was going on. I had goosebumps throughout the whole performance. Absolutely fantastic. Perhaps the best I’ve ever seen from Håkan and his band on stage”. So now you know, don’t miss the opportunity to. enjoy it in concert.