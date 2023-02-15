Listen to the audio version of the article

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador with Donald Trump to the United Nations, has launched her candidacy for president, becoming the tycoon’s first major challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The announcement, done in a videomarks a U-turn for Haley, who two years ago said he would not challenge the former president for the White House in 2024. But in recent months he has changed his mind, citing, among other things, the economic problems of the country and the need for a “generational change”, an allusion to the age of 76-year-old Trump.

The race for the Republican nomination

Haley, 51, is the first in a long line of Republicans expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months. Among them are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

If elected, Haley would be the first female president and the first US president of Indian descent. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley grew up in a small town in South Carolina and has long spoken of this impact on her personal and political trajectory. She was an accountant when she ran for public office for the first time, defeating the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House in 2004. Three terms later and with little statewide notoriety, Haley campaigned in long term for governor, against a large group of experienced politicians. She has garnered a string of high-profile plaudits, including from incumbent South Carolina governor Mark Sanford and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, a Tea Party darling.

With her 2010 victory, Haley became the first female governor and first member of a minority to lead South Carolina, as well as the youngest governor in the country, at 38. “I’ve never lost an election and I’m not starting now,” Haley said.