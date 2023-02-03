JERUSALEM – They have exceeded half a million Israelis living in the West Bank. This was announced, in a report taken up among other things by the Associated Press, the site West Bank Jewish Population Statsin a document compiled by former MP Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz based on Interior Ministry statistics.

“We have reached a huge milestone,” commented Baruch Gordon, the director of the group and a resident of Beit El settlement. “We are here to stay.”

The precise figure – 502,991 inhabitants – marks a growth of over 15% in five years and does not include the Israelis who live in the neighborhoods east of Jerusalem, which, although according to the international community they should also be considered part of the West Bank, enjoy a different status under Israeli law. In fact, in 1980 Israel proclaimed the united city as its capital, effectively marking the annexation of the areas previously outside the so-called Green Line established with the 1949 armistice but located within the municipal boundaries.

The goal of Gordon, Katz and many other leaders of the settlement movement is precisely the annexation of the Jewish communities founded in the West Bank – or, according to the biblical term often used in Israel, Judea and Samaria. If not the whole region, where about three million Palestinians live.

According to the international community, the area has been under occupation for over fifty years and the birth of the future Palestinian state is jeopardized precisely by the exponential growth of the settlements. Israel, which has conquered the territories from Jordan in the Six Day War of 1967disputes the definition of the occupied zone, describes it as “disputed” and postpones the decision on its status to negotiations. In the early 2000s, two Israeli prime ministers, Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, offered the Palestinians majority control of the West Bank to achieve peace, proposing land swaps to compensate them for parts that would remain under Israeli control. Both plans were rejected by thePalestinian National Authority (PNA).

In the meantime, however, the status quo designed in the 1990s by the Oslo Accords continues, with the West Bank divided into Area A under complete control of the PNA, Area B under the control of the PNA for civil matters and Israel in matters of security, and Area C under complete Israeli control. And in interactions with Israeli authorities, Palestinians are subject not to civilian but to military law, which frequently involves gross violations of civil rights.

If in 1993 there were about 170,000 Israeli civilians in the West Bank, in thirty years the settlements have multiplied making it very difficult if not impossible, according to analysts, to guarantee the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state.

“All settlements are illegal,” he told the Associated Press Nabil Abu Rudeinehspokesman for the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas. “There is no legitimacy for settlements or settlers in the Palestinian territories. Their increase is the result of Israeli government policies that do not believe in the two-state solution.”

“Despite global opposition, the Jewish population of the West Bank continues to grow rapidly,” reads the report by West Bank Jewish Population Statswho adds as by now, even the “left” leaders who know the area “admit that the blockades of the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria are now irreversible.”

Indeed, the expansion of settlements over the decades has continued under both right-wing and left-wing governments. However, the current government, which includes many residents of the settlements, including the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir and the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrichis considered the most favorable to settlements ever, with a program that also provides for the annexation, at least partial, of the West Bank, as well as the legalization of outposts considered illegal up to now, even by Israeli law itself.

Already in the past the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he had undertaken to do so, but had then retraced his steps. Yet activists working to strengthen settlements are betting that time and demography are on their side.

The last year was one of the bloodiest in the region in the last two decades with a series of terrorist attacks in which more than 35 Israeli civilians were killed and more than 200 Palestinians killed in military operations, mostly militiamen but also civilians, including minors.