[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 29, 2022]When the epidemic broke out in China, the relaxation of entry and exit controls has aroused the vigilance of various countries. The Italian government ordered mandatory screening of all people entering China from December 28. They found that half of the people on the recent flight from China to Italy had been infected.

Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci (Orazio Schillaci) said on the 28th that in the case of a surge in COVID (Chinese Communist Party virus, new coronavirus) cases in China, Italy will test all arrivals from China Genome sequencing of the virus to determine whether there are new virus variants.

“This measure is crucial to ensure the monitoring and identification of any variants of the virus and to protect the Italian population,” he said.

Before the Italian government made the above decision, the northern Lombardy region (Lombardy) had discovered from two Chinese airlines that half of the Chinese passengers had tested positive. The two flights flew from Beijing and Shanghai to Milan, Italy respectively.

Of the two Chinese flights that arrived on the 26th, 35 of the 92 passengers on the first flight (38%) tested positive, according to Guido Bertolaso, head of health for the Lombardy region. The second flight fared worse, with 62 of the 120 passengers on board testing positive (52%).

The CCP authorities have always adhered to the compulsory epidemic prevention policy of “dynamic clearing” in the past, which caused public dissatisfaction and sparked the “blank paper movement” that blossomed everywhere. slogan, and soon received support from overseas Chinese in many countries.

Shortly after the “White Paper Movement” broke out, the CCP authorities suddenly relaxed the epidemic prevention and control at the beginning of this month, which led to the outbreak of the epidemic in various places, and the death toll rose sharply. Experts worry that the explosive rise in the epidemic in China may induce newer and more dangerous variants of the virus.

However, the CCP’s concealment of the epidemic data has once again aroused concerns in the international community, and many countries have decided to impose entry restrictions on Chinese tourists.

The United States will require all passengers entering the United States from China (including Hong Kong and Macau) to present a negative test certificate for the new coronavirus within 48 hours from 00:00 on January 5, before boarding the plane. Including passengers departing from China and arriving in the United States via a third country.

Japan will implement emergency measures to strengthen entry epidemic prevention from midnight on December 30. For all personnel who come to Japan from China and have been to China within 7 days, entry testing will be implemented, and those who are positive will need to be quarantined for 7 days.

The South Korean government has listed China as a “key country for quarantine” on December 16, and will strengthen the epidemic screening of Chinese immigrants.

Likewise, countries such as India and Malaysia have announced increased testing for travelers from China.

The CCP virus outbreak first broke out in Wuhan. Due to the CCP’s concealment of the epidemic, the epidemic spread rapidly around the world, and the virus is still mutating. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO), as of December 2, 2022, more than 643 million confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, of which more than 6.637 million people have died. However, it is difficult for the international community to grasp the real number of infections and deaths in China.

