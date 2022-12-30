Italian authorities in Lombardy pointed out on the 28th that about half of the passengers from China tested positive for the CCP virus. As a result, the country’s Minister of Health announced that all people entering the country from China will be subject to mandatory CCP virus (coronavirus) testing.

Based on reports from Bloomberg and ANSA, on December 26, two flights from China arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport. Among the 92 passengers on the first flight, 35 were tested. positive (38%); 62 of 120 passengers on another flight tested positive (52%). Almost every 2 passengers have 1 positive infection.

On a combined basis, the positive rate of the two flights was 46%, and most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. Due to the high rate of positive cases, Italian health officials are worried that a new variant of the new crown virus will appear.

On the 28th, Italian Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci told Congress that in order to protect the Italian people, all passengers and transit persons from China must undergo mandatory screening, which is expected to be updated in a new regulation. Much detail. The mandatory screening measures will take effect immediately and will be temporarily implemented until January 30, 2023. After the expiration, whether to continue will be re-evaluated according to the situation.

According to reports, several airports in Italy have already started screening Chinese immigrants, including Milan-Malpensa Airport in Lombardy. Are there any variant viruses.

Rome-Fiumicino Airport (Rome Fiumicino Airport) has also begun to screen immigrants from China since the 28th, and positive passengers will be isolated in “special facilities”.

After the Chinese authorities recently announced the relaxation of entry and exit restrictions, many countries have taken measures because of concerns about the impact of the CCP virus epidemic. Countries including Japan, South Korea, India, and the United States have successively announced the strengthening of epidemic prevention testing for Chinese inbound passengers.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

