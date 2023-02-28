The independent label from Barcelona Halley Recordscelebrate their eight years of life with concerts and activities in which artists such as Els Catarras, Triquell, Roba Estesa, Suu, Sara Roy, Lildami, Mi.amargo, Doble & Hugsound, Figa Flawas, Yung Rajola, Adriano Galante y Arrive and Ploure.

From the March 10thHalley Records will star in the Cycle of Resident Stamps who organizes the room Heliogabalus from Barcelona. Throughout the month some of the label’s artists will attend to present their news and meet with their public. Adriano Galantesinger of Sewardwill inaugurate the celebration on March 10th presenting his first album “A real joy” In solitary. The Heliogàbal will host an interview with the public at the hands of Joan S. Mooneditor-in-chief of our Mondo Sonoro magazine, in addition to a subsequent acoustic concert in which some surprise guests who participate in the album and from the band with which Galante will tour the album will also participate.

All the performances will be free – for this you must follow the social networks of Halley Records and artists– except that of Arrive and Ploure.

He March 11th it will be the turn of The catarres, who return to the Heliogàbal to give a free concert after having performed on their 2016 tour, which made them fill seven concert halls in Barcelona in a protest act organized by ASACC. on Wednesday March, 15th Rob Estesa will present the EP “Pains” and the disc “Permanent Rose”, in which they show more electronic, urban and pop sounds. His participation will consist of a showcase of the band and a DJ session at his expense.

Saturday March 18th We will have the pleasure of listening to two of the most current female voices. On the one hand Suuwho a year ago published his third album “Karaoke”. She will perform solo at the Heliogàbal, stripping his songs down to the smallest expression. The same night she will host the performance of Sara Roy, which never ceases to amaze with songs like “Ja no m’importa”, released last Thursday. He 23 of March one of the most anticipated nights arrives with trick and the presentation of his first album, which will be released that same midnight. will round out the night Talk about me in present acting as guest DJ’s.

The cycle will end on Thursday March 30th with the presentation concert of “The first discussion”the recording debut of Arrive and Plourethe music group created by the bassist of Charango, Alex Pujol and the actor Ricard Farré. On March 28 they publish the album and premiere it at the Heliogàbal. The ticket plus the disc cost €15 and can be purchased both on the Heliogàbal website and on the group’s website.

Halley Records has also become a reference label within Catalan urban music. That is why on March 25 there is a night dedicated to this type of sound, in a reduced format, such as a classic open mic, Lildami, Mi.amargo, Figa Flawas, Doble & Hugsound and Yung Rajola.