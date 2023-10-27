Halloween in Japan – World Japan

Halloween, All Hallows’ Eve (All Hallows’ Eve or All Saints’ Eve), falls on October 31st, the day before the Christian holiday of All Saints. Halloween begins with Allhallowtide, the period dedicated to the memory of the dead, saints and martyrs. This event originates in Ireland and comes from the Celtic festival of Semhain, which derives from the Gaelic samhuinn and means “summer’s end”. It was the most important festival of the year because it represented a moment of transition between the summer season, in which the crops were abundant and ready to be harvested, and the winter one, a season of rest and characterized by a greater presence of hours in the dark, they also prepared for the arrival of the new year which began on November 1st. The Celts believed that on the eve of each new year, that is, October 31, Samhain called to him all the spirits of the dead to join the world of the living, causing the spirits to wander the Earth undisturbed.

The celebrations took place in the woods and the Celts dressed up in the skins of killed animals to scare away the spirits. The return home was illuminated by lanterns created with carved onions and fueled by the sacred fire. Towards the middle of the 19th century, many Irish migrated to the United States in search of fortune and brought their traditions and customs, including Halloween, across the ocean. In a short time this custom became famous throughout the American continent, becoming almost a national holiday. Recently Halloween is also celebrated in Italy: children dress up as monsters and go from house to house saying “trik or treat?” and receiving sweets or sweets in exchange.

In Japan, the first Halloween-themed parade was organized in 1997 at Tokyo Disneyland, and was followed by parties and events organized at Universal Studios in Osaka and Kawasaki Citadel. Since then, year after year, Halloween has become more and more popular, particularly among younger generations, but not among children. In fact, the custom of “trick or treat” has never spread and it will be difficult for it to spread, this is because parents will never allow their child to go and disturb the neighbors, given the discretion and mutual respect that reaches levels exaggerated in Japanese culture. However, many schools organize small parties to give children the opportunity to wear witch and devil clothes, so that they can better understand a Western culture and traditions that are very far from their own.

One of the reasons why this party was so successful is the passion that the Japanese have for dressing up and cosplaying. As October 31st approaches, on the streets of Shibuya in Tokyo or Amerikamura in Osaka, we encounter groups of witches, vampires and zombies walking in complete tranquility.

During this period, food chains offer themed products that are not found at other times of the year, with particular tastes and shapes: such as pumpkin-flavoured Kit-Kat, desserts in the shape of pumpkins or monsters or French fries covered with chocolate and pumpkin sauce.

Halloween remains a pagan holiday that has nothing sacred or religious. The true sacred period in Japan, dedicated to the celebration of the deceased, does not coincide with Halloween but is held in the summer, more precisely between the 13th and 15th of July and between the 13th and 15th of August, the so-called days of Good. In this period it is customary to bring food, water and other gifts in front of the photos and tombs of the deceased, and above all to light fires in their honor. On the first day of O-Bon the graves are cleaned and decorated with sweets, fruit and water. On the second day, a typical altar is set up which will be honored by all relatives and friends who will be able to pray to the spirit of the deceased. During the third day the Bon-Odori is performed: a traditional and ancient collective dance which is usually performed in groups of up to hundreds of people. During the closing of the celebrations we experience the most exciting moment, that is, the moment in which hundreds and hundreds of people are released Omiyage: red lanterns that must be lit and allowed to slide into the water, carried by the current.

It is a symbolic ceremony, which represents the passage of the souls of the deceased from one shore to the other, so that they can reach the afterlife where they can rest in peace.

