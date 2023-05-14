Home » Hamad Međedović beat Dominik Tim | Sport
Hamad Međedović achieved a huge success by winning against Dominik Timo.

Hamad Međedović defeated Dominik Timo and achieved the biggest triumph in his career so far. The young Serbian tennis player turns 20 in July, and at the Challenger in Mathhausen (Austria) he defeated the former champion of the US Open and the man who was the third tennis player in the world – 7:6 (7:2), 6:2.

The Austrian is in a decline in form after major injury problems, but this does not in any way diminish the success of the boy born in Novi Pazar. Hamad started the match excellently, broke and led 2:0, but Dominik quickly retaliated with two breaks and took the lead (3:2). Međedović retaliated quickly, so he was more confident in the tie-break and took the lead. In the second set, he more or less controlled the events on the court and recorded a great victory.

He surprised the first seed, and in the final of the tournament, another Austrian player, Filip Mizolić, who turns 22 in August, is waiting for him. It will be their first meeting.

