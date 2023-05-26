Hamad Međedović passed the qualifications at Roland Garros | Sports

A young and talented tennis player bought himself a ticket to the main draw of the tournament in Paris.

Serbian tennis will have six representatives at Roland Garros – Hamad Međedović skipped three qualifying rounds and earned a place in the main draw! Talented representative of Serbia on the last step he “jumped over” Jesper De Jong (0:6, 6:2, 6:2) and for the first time got the opportunity to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam!

Međedović achieved great success after losing the first set without winning a game, but then he played completely differently. In the next two sets, he conceded a total of four games to his opponent, so he will on the beach in Paris for the first time to have the opportunity to feel what it’s like to play against the best in the world. How much this experience will mean to Hamada is also shown by his reaction after the victory – he immediately fell to his knees and covered his face with his hands! See how he celebrated the victory:

By the way, the draw for the second Grand Slam of the season was held today in Paris. It is not yet known who Hamad Međedović will be “assigned” as an opponent, but the other five Serbian tennis players have found out their rivals. Novak Djokovic starts the tournament against the American Aleksandar Kovačević, who is of Serbian origin, the toughest job awaits Laslo Djere, who plays with Andrej Rubljov, while Filip Krajinović will also face the champion, Francis Tijafo. Dušan Lajović will compete with Ženga Žižen in the first round, while Miomir Kecmanović, as the 31st seed, won a qualifier in the first round – we’ll see who!

