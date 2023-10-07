Hamas attacks against Israel

The Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, launching thousands of rockets that hit various locations, catching the Israeli army unprepared. There were also unprecedented incursions by dozens of Hamas militiamen into Israeli territory, with shootings and people taken hostage. The attacks injured more than 900 people and killed at least 100, according to Israel’s national emergency service. Israel has so far reacted mainly with air strikes on the Gaza Strip, using drones and artillery fire. It is the most violent and extensive attack carried out by Hamas against Israel in decades.

The most significant innovation compared to the mutual attacks of previous years was Hamas’ land operation: groups of militiamen broke through the border barriers between the Gaza Strip and Israel, one of the most militarized borders in the world, and entered Israeli territory. Very gory videos and photos are circulating showing Hamas militants entering the homes of Israeli civilians and killing the inhabitants, although many of these videos have not been confirmed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is “at war”.

