Hamas launched several missiles against Jerusalem after weeks without attacks in the area

Hamas Launches Missiles on Jerusalem after Weeks without Attacks in the Area

The warning sirens sounded again this Friday in Jerusalem and the Beit Shemesh area after weeks without attacks in the area. Around 4:00 p.m., Hamas terrorists launched a round of missiles on this perimeter, in which rockets from the Palestinian militias had not been recorded since October 16.

“After 70 days of constant rocket fire against the entire country, the sirens sound in Jerusalem, when Shabbat arrives,” the perceptive rest of the Jews, the Israeli Army reported on its social networks.

In any case, thanks to the anti-aircraft defense system, at least six of these projectiles were intercepted and neutralized. The rest fell in a field area and only damage was recorded to chicken coops and some explosions typical of the operation of the Iron Dome were heard. No victims were recorded.

Shortly after the episode, Hamas – specifically the Ezzeldin al Qassam brigade – claimed responsibility for the missiles. For weeks, the Palestinian militia had not directed its offensives on Jerusalem but concentrated them mainly in areas of Israel near the Gaza Strip or in cities like Tel Aviv, where the alarms do sound more often.

This event occurred a few hours after the Security Forces reported new victories in the Palestinian enclave, further proof that they will not cease their aggression until the enemy combatants are completely eradicated.

In a statement, the military said it had completed a series of airstrikes against sites on the Gaza-Egypt border used by members of Hamas’ internal security. Coordinating fighter jets, attack helicopters and drones, officers found military complexes, surveillance posts, observation posts, weapons depots and weapons centers in the Rafah area.

“Smuggling efforts directed by the terrorist organization” took place there and, therefore, “weapons that endanger IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip and citizens of Israel” were found, they indicated in the report. Later, the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade reported more fighting in the heart of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, including at one of the homes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“In one of the combats, the troops operated on the ruins of one of his houses, where he had lived in recent years and which was attacked from the air at the beginning of the war,” they added.

Israel continues to operate in the heart of Khan Younis, resulting in more enemy casualties. Even the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, who is visiting the country, announced that for the near future the conflict can be expected to enter a new phase in which the IDF will focus on the “elimination selective” of the leadership of the pro-Iranian group, so a decrease in the intensity of bombings and raids could be expected.

“A transition will take place to a next phase directed at the top, more focused on the use of Intelligence data,” Sullivan explained while senior officials in Joe Biden’s Administration told The Times of Israel on condition of anonymity that Sinwar will be one of the main objectives of these maneuvers.

“Practically, you can say that his days are numbered,” they concluded.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

