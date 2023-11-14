Home » Hamas Offers Release of 70 Hostages for 5-Day Truce: Negotiations with Qatari Mediators
Hamas Offers Release of 70 Hostages for 5-Day Truce: Negotiations with Qatari Mediators

Hamas Offers Release of 70 Hostages for 5-Day Truce: Negotiations with Qatari Mediators

Hamas has revealed that it is in talks with Qatari mediators to secure the release of 70 hostages in exchange for a five-day truce with Israel. The armed arm of Hamas made the announcement, accusing Israel of “misrepresenting” the situation.

According to reports from multiple news sources, including Channel 26, La Tercera, and FRANCE 24 Spanish, Hamas is willing to release the hostages in an effort to achieve a temporary ceasefire. The discussions were confirmed by a spokesperson for Hamas, indicating a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

It is understood that the proposed truce would last for five days, providing a brief period of respite from the violence that has plagued the region. The potential release of hostages is seen as a significant gesture from Hamas, with hopes that it could lead to a de-escalation of tensions.

The news of the hostage negotiations comes amid continued international efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has led to hundreds of casualties and widespread destruction, prompting urgent calls for an end to the violence.

As the situation continues to unfold, the prospect of a truce and the release of hostages offers a glimmer of hope for a potential breakthrough in the conflict. The international community will be closely monitoring the developments, with hopes that a temporary cessation of hostilities could pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

