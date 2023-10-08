Hamas has said that Israel is launching “aggression against civilians” and that there can be no talk of a truce.

Source: Profimedia

A Hamas spokesman said there was “no question” of a ceasefire as Israel escalated the war. Hazem Kasem, a representative of the Palestinian movement, said yes Israel is launching “aggression against civilians” and that there can be no talk of a truce. “It is too early to talk about mediation because the battlefield determines who controls the situation,” Kasem told RIA Novosti.

Kasem added that the conversation about the captured Israeli soldiers will begin after the operation is over. The Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) previously announced that they had captured dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers.

“After the battle is over, we will talk about the captured Israeli soldiers,” Kasem told RIA Novosti, stressing that the matter is the responsibility of the Al-Qassam Brigades. Egyptian negotiators, according to the Wall Street Journal, previously failed to convince the Palestinian factions to release the Israeli hostages.

“The negotiators were not able to convince the Palestinian factions to release the wounded Israeli hostages,” the paper said, citing unidentified sources in the Egyptian government. It is noted that the attempts of the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, to reduce tensions through telephone conversations with colleagues in the region were also unsuccessful.

BONUS VIDEO:

03:38 “WHILE YELTSIN WAS SPEAKING DRUNK, THEY LAUGHED, WHAT NOW?” Đošić on the American puppets of the war: They killed themselves, THEY DON’T KNOW WHERE THEY ARE Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

