Hamas released 11 detainees | Info

Several children, including three-year-old twins, are among the 11 people freed by Hamas this evening, according to Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev.

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen/@australian

Tonight, 11 more detainees who were freed from the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian militant group Hamas entered Israel via the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

After a short medical examination and the opportunity for the hostages to call their families for the first time, they were transferred to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced, the Times of Israel reports.

Several children, including three-year-old twins, are among the 11 people freed by Hamas this evening, according to Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev.

Ichilov Hospital stated that they are proud to have the privilege of welcoming the freed hostages and providing them with the necessary medical assistance. The Red Cross previously confirmed that it facilitated the release and transfer of 11 detainees held by Hamas.

BONUS VIDEO

08:28 “ISRAEL’S DESTRUCTION HAS BECOME SENSELESS!” Experts revealed what kind of actions we can expect AFTER THE END OF THE BREAK Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(World/M. Š.)

Share this: Facebook

X

