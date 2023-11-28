Home » Hamas released 11 detainees | Info
Hamas released 11 detainees

Hamas released 11 detainees

Several children, including three-year-old twins, are among the 11 people freed by Hamas this evening, according to Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev.

Tonight, 11 more detainees who were freed from the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian militant group Hamas entered Israel via the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

After a short medical examination and the opportunity for the hostages to call their families for the first time, they were transferred to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced, the Times of Israel reports.

Ichilov Hospital stated that they are proud to have the privilege of welcoming the freed hostages and providing them with the necessary medical assistance. The Red Cross previously confirmed that it facilitated the release and transfer of 11 detainees held by Hamas.

