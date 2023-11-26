Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza

Joe Biden celebrates release of Abigail Edan; she “she endured the unthinkable.”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated the release of the girl Abigail Edan, who is now free after weeks of being held in Gaza.

“Two days ago, one of our fellow Americans, a girl named Abigail, turned 4 years old. “She spent her birthday, that birthday of hers, and at least 50 days before that, as a hostage by Hamas,” Biden said in remarks from Nantucket, Massachusetts.

“Today she is free, and Jill and I, along with so many Americans, are praying for her recovery,” he continued.

Upon arriving in Israel, Biden said Edan is receiving love, care and “the support services he needs.”

Biden said the 4-year-old girl “has been through a terrible trauma.” Her mother, he said, was murdered in front of her. She then ran towards her father, who used her body to protect her and was killed.

“What she endured was unthinkable,” Biden said. She had no details about Edan’s condition.

“She is safe in Israel, but there is a lot of work to do,” he said.

Abigail was the youngest American hostage, according to authorities. Edan’s release, along with that of dozens of hostages since the truce began, is the product of “hard work and weeks of personal commitment on the part of me and my team,” Biden noted.

The president said he would speak “shortly” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that the two would discuss implementation of the existing agreement as well as efforts to extend it to bring more hostages home. Biden also highlighted his commitment to the highest levels of leadership in Qatar and Egypt.

Biden concluded by saying that he was “hopeful that this is not the end” of the temporary truce.

