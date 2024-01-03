Hamas: the number 2 of the Palestinian group dies in an explosion in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon

Top Hamas Leader Killed in Explosion

Salah al Arouri, the vice president of Hamas’s political bureau and founder of its military wing, died Tuesday in an explosion south of Beirut, the Palestinian militant group confirmed. The explosion, in which five other people died, occurred in the Dahiyeh neighborhood.

Salah al Arouri was 57 years old and was vice chairman of Hamas’s political bureau as well as the founding commander of the al Qassam Brigades, the group’s military wing. He was involved in a deal in which over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for an Israeli soldier in 2006. Al Arouri joined Hamas in 1987 and led the Islamic student movement and helped establish the group’s military presence in the West Bank

Risks for Israel

Analysis by Paul Adams, BBC Diplomacy Correspondent

At first glance, there is no doubt that Israel was responsible for Saleh al Arouri’s assassination. The “whoever did this” line, used by government adviser Mark Regev in an interview with MSNBC, confirms this. His insistence that “this was not an attack against the Lebanese state” makes clear that Israel is eager to persuade the world that the operation was part of Israel’s dispute with Hamas and not part of a broader interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, completely dispensed with ulterior motives and congratulated the Israeli army and intelligence services for their role. However, the assassination of a senior Hamas official in Beirut clearly carries risks, as the fact that the assassination took place in Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s stronghold, may be difficult for the powerful Shiite militia to ignore.

Escalation of Fighting

This incident follows an escalation of fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border since October 7. Hamas launched an attack on Israeli territory on that day, which led Israel to begin a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip in which more than 20,000 people have died. Late last month, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israeli forces would act to expel Hezbollah from the border if its attacks continued.

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by Western countries, Israel, Arab Gulf nations, and the Arab League. Funded by Iran, it is one of the most heavily armed non-state military forces in the world. This Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the explosion in Beirut “will undoubtedly ignite another wave in the veins of resistance and the motivation to fight,” according to state media.

Kanaani added that this will also encourage the resistance to fight against Israel, not only in the Palestinian territories but also in the region and “among all freedom seekers around the world.”

