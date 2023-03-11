He opened fire in the melee during the meeting that was held between the faithful inside a church of witnesses of Jehovahin the district of BigBorstelad Hamburg. A shooting for which the motive is not known that killed eight people, seriously injuring eight others. There massacre took place in the late evening of 9 March: the fire was opened by a “person” who, the local police wrote on twitter, was found “lifeless in a church in BigBorstel” and the authorities assume “he may be the perpetrator”. Second The mirror it is a former member of the same community, between 30 and 40 years old. She shot her with a gun but it is not yet known whether or not she was legally detained. according toHamburg evening paper, 17 people were unharmed. The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz deplored “the brutal act of violence”, dedicating his “thoughts to them and to their families”, while the Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser she said she was “shocked”.

The policewho quickly intervened on the spot shortly after the shooting, raised the alert, and asked the residents of the area and neighboring neighborhoods to remain closed at home, initially stating that the “alarm” was “in progress” and that there was “extreme danger” on the streets of the city. Initially it was feared that one or more people had been hit, then fled. In the following hours, a law enforcement spokesman clarified that they weren’t there clues that they could confirm this fear and the alarm has returned. The investigators they cataloged what happened as “Amoktat”, the term used in German to define the crazy gesture of those who shoot in the crowd.

“We were alerted at 9.15pm, and as we were very close to the building, we quickly arrived at the scene,” police said in the official statement. “The agents who entered the three-story building heard one more shot fired. And upstairs was found a manThen deceased“. It is not clear what kind of meeting was taking place in the sect’s church, where mass is held twice a week, precisely in the evening hours. “The reports of the shootings in the church of the witnesses of Jehovah they are shocking,” commented the mayor Peter Tschenscher on Twitter, expressing “deep condolences for the victims and their families”. “The police are working hard on the investigation,” she later assured. Even the archbishopric has expressed its opinion condolences: “Ad Hamburg multiple people fell victim to a brutal act of crime. There is still much to clarify. We are shocked. And we pray together. Our thoughts go to those who were injured and those who were taken from their lives”.