Hamburg, shooting in a church of Jehovah's Witnesses. Several dead

Hamburg, shooting in a church of Jehovah's Witnesses. Several dead

A bloodbath, this is how the tabloid Bild defines the carnage that took place last night around 9 pm and cost the lives of seven people. The number of wounded was also very high, at least eight but according to some sources as many as seventeen. One or more people opened fire in the place of worship of Jehovah’s Witnesses – a temple called the Kingdom Hall – near the Deelboege bridge in the Grossborstel district of Hamburg. “At the moment there are no indications of a culprit on the run,” the police spokesman of the Hanseatic city specified late in the evening. On the upper floor of the temple, late in the evening, a dead person was found: it could be the perpetrator of the massacre carried out in the building, “but it is not yet one hundred percent certain that it is the aggressor”, said the police spokesman in the night. The police classified the massacre as a so-called “Amoktat”, the German term used to indicate the gesture of a madman shooting into the fray.

However, the motive for the massacre is still unknown but the alarm was still high until late in the evening and the police invited citizens via Twitter to stay at home and not use the telephone lines due to an “extreme danger”. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene while the shooting was still in progress.

The carnage took place in a wealthy area of ​​the city. The mayor of Hamburg, the Social Democrat Peter Tschentscher, Olaf Scholz’s successor at the helm of the city, was informed while he was on vacation. After urging the population to stay indoors, the police launched a gigantic manhunt to avoid more victims. But during the night even this certainty faded away. The suspicion is that the perpetrator of the massacre may have remained hidden in the building. The police spokesman added that “when the police were alerted we intervened very quickly because we were close to the scene of the incident”. Arriving at the church, the officers heard another shot. On the upper floor of the building a person was intercepted who may not be excluded from being responsible or one of the responsible. But “even this is not yet clear”, continued the spokesman, underlining that the checks were still ongoing.

On the motive, late at night, it was absolute darkness. The fact that a religious movement was targeted immediately led to suspicions that it was an act of terrorism, perhaps of Islamist origin. Jehovah’s Witnesses are called bibelfoscher in Germany, i.e. students of the Bible, but until now they had never been targeted by jihadist extremism. In 2019, there were over 165,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany.

Investigators don’t rule out other motives, such as personal revenge

