Ad Hamburgin northern Germany, the police asked citizens to close the windows in the early hours of today, after that a huge fire it involved several warehouses and a cloud of black smoke with chemicals has risen over the city. The public safety alert, broadcast via a mobile phone application, advises Hamburg’s population to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning systems, and avoid the area. No injuries were reported.

The German Press Agency Dpa reports that the fire broke out around 4.30 in the morning in the neighborhood of Rothenburgsort, located in the eastern part of Hamburg. The smoke billowed from there towards the city centre, blocking long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities. The public broadcaster NDR reports that the fire involved container of hydrogen sulphide or hydrogen sulphidea toxic and foul-smelling substance, forcing firefighters and police officers in the area to wear self-contained breathing apparatus.

