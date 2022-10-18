Another case of murder and discrimination based on sexual orientation by the Taliban. The death of Hamed Sabouri is just the latest in a long series of attacks and many activists and rights groups warn that thousands of people are hiding or trying to flee the country.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Hamed Sabouri’s family and partner say that in August the boy was detained at a checkpoint in Kabul and tortured for three days before being shot. Sabouri was a 22-year-old medical student from the capital, and was killed on August 5 apparently just for being gay. The video of his execution was then sent to the family, who have now fled Afghanistan for their own safety.

“The Taliban killed Hamed and sent the video to his family and me,” said Bahar, Sabouri’s companion. His family fled and I went into hiding. We were a couple in love like any other in the world, but the Taliban treat us like criminals. They killed the love of my life and I don’t know how I’m going to live without him. ‘

Bahar (a fictitious name to protect his identity) says he too was a victim of abuse and violence by the students of the Koran: «I have again received threats from the Taliban and now I am on the run. I have many friends from the LGBTQ + community here in Afghanistan who have also been kidnapped and tortured. I was arrested by the Taliban in August 2021 and again in May and June of this year and I was raped, beaten and tortured with electric shocks ».

Murder footage, mentioned by The Insider, appears to show a Sabouri-like man being shot in the neck and head at least 12 times. LGBTQ + people’s rights organizations in Afghanistan say escalating violence has led to many members of the rainbow community attempting to leave the country while others have been forced into hiding.

Nemat Sadat, founder of the LGBTQ + rights group Roshaniya said: «The biggest fear in Afghanistan right now is that of becoming the next Hamed Sabouri. This has been their situation since the Taliban returned to power. News of Hamed’s brutal death continues to strain our community, but we won’t let Hamed’s life pass in vain. We will continue to fight for the right of LGBTQ + Afghans to escape execution and to live a long and happy life in a free country. “

In an e-mail from Hamed’s brother, Haseeb Sabouri, he confirmed that the family sold the two houses in Afghanistan and went to Turkey: “We fled Afghanistan because of the threats and the murder of Hamed”, he wrote. “We fled because the Taliban came to our house every day to harass and threaten us.”

In a January 2022 report by Human Rights Watch and OutRight Action International, LGBTQ + Afghans described fleeing their homes, assault by family members, and gang rape by Taliban members.