Original title: Han Meiming will start joint military exercises in the second half of the year or restart large-scale joint exercises above the regiment level

China News Service, August 21. According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean Ministry of Defense stated on the 21st that South Korea and the United States will hold the joint military exercise “Ulchi Freedom Shield” (UFS) in the second half of the year from August 22 to September 1.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense revealed that during the joint exercise, the government and the military will master the crisis management and joint combat support processes at the pan-government level under the South Korea-US joint defense mechanism. It will also return to normal South Korea-US joint exercises and training that have shrunk in size during the period, further strengthening the strong alliance and joint defense posture between South Korea and the United States.

According to reports, this joint exercise will reflect the new changes in the form of warfare such as drone attacks and cyber warfare, and adopt actual combat scenarios that may occur during wartime. Based on the assumption that the enemy will attack major industrial facilities such as ports, airports, and semiconductor factories and key national facilities, implement protection, recovery and reconstruction drills involving civilians, officials, military, and police.

In addition, the joint exercise will simultaneously carry out the command post exercise (CPX) using computer simulation and the joint field maneuver training (FTX) to test the actual combat level according to each echelon and function. Specifically, a total of 13 exercises will be carried out, including a joint scientific combat exercise (brigade level), a joint exercise to eliminate weapons of mass destruction (battalion level), and a joint exercise of special warfare exchange (small-scale). As a result, the joint performance above the regimental level that has been suspended since 2018 will be restarted.

The report pointed out that South Korea and the United States will also evaluate the full operational capability (FOC) of the future joint command during the exercise in accordance with the "conditional transfer of wartime operational command plan" to meet the prerequisites for the transfer of command.

