Home » Handball Erice has the match point for the championship final, at the PalaCardella they receive Brixen
World

Handball Erice has the match point for the championship final, at the PalaCardella they receive Brixen

by admin
Handball Erice has the match point for the championship final, at the PalaCardella they receive Brixen

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

Once the euphoria for the important victory in Bressanone has been eliminated, Handball Erice is already concentrated on the return of the semi-finals of the women’s handball championship which will be played on Saturday 6 May at 6 pm within the friendly walls of the PalaCardella.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Handball Erice has the match point for the championship final, at the PalaCardella they receive the Brixen appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The world’s major economies reached a minimum tax agreement, the giant’s tax burden increased by 100 billion US dollars a year | OECD-Finance News

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 05 May...

Udinese-Naples / The photo gallery: the Scudetto match...

Udinese-Naples | Sottil: “Satisfied with the test. A...

Live shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Shooting in Mladenovac, pursuit of the attacker |...

Han Zheng to Attend the Coronation Ceremony of...

Massacre in Belgrade, Andy, the friend of the...

did not infringe any copyright laws

Ed Sheeran wins the case: he didn’t plagiarize...

The fifth match between Real Madrid and Partizan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy