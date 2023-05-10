handball euro 2024 draw live broadcast livestream | Sport

16:59
Composition of all hats!
This is the line-up of all the hats before the draw that starts at 18:00!
Hat 1: Sweden, Spain, Denmark, France, Norway, Iceland
Hat 2: Germany, Netherlands, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Austria
Hat 3: Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Poland, Czech Republic
Hat 4: Switzerland, Romania, Montenegro, Greece, Georgia, Faroe Islands
16:50
When is EURO 2024 being played?
The European Handball Championship will be played from January 10 to 28 in six cities – Dusseldorf, Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Mannheim and Munich.
The premier match will be played at the “Merkur Špil Arena” stadium, which will be equipped for this occasion in a state-of-the-art hall, with a capacity of 50,000 seats!
The final duel would be played in the Lankses Arena in Cologne, which accommodates 19,750 spectators.