Serbian handball players beat Turkey and “certified” their passage to the World Championship.

Source: MN PRESS

Serbia is going to the World Cup! Handball players easily and convincingly defeated Turkey at “Banjica” and secured passage to the big competition – 32:25 (16:15). After an uncertain first half, the Serbian women played much better in the second, quickly gained “+5” (21:16) and continued to increase their advantage. Something similar to the first match.

This was also the last match for the five “lionesses”, since the last match in the national team was played by Liščević, Stoiljković, Lavko, Graovac and Radojević. It was they who were in the lineup in the last five minutes of the match and were thus rewarded by coach Uroš Bregar. They were greeted with applause and ovations after their great success.

Some new Serbian handball players got a chance and showed that they are ready to replace the older compatriots. The most effective in the Serbian team were Jovana Stoiljković with seven goals and Sanja Radosavljević with six goals, while on the other side Bejza Karačam scored 10. The World Cup will be held from November 29 to December 17 in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!