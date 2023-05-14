Home » Handball: RK Mladost Goran Trkulja statement after winning the title | Sport
Handball: RK Mladost Goran Trkulja statement after winning the title | Sport

Banja Luka Mladost is the new champion of Republika Srpska in handball, so next season the town on Vrbas will have another club in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina along with Borac m:tel.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

On Saturday evening in the “Borik” hall, Goran Trkulja’s team outclassed Slavia by 19 points and lifted the championship cup – 39:20.

Although undoubtedly one of the most important “wheels” that Mladost provided to the B&H elite, the coach from Banja Luka Goran Trkulja he didn’t want to take the credit, but emphasized togetherness as the key to great success.

“First of all, I have to say that I am not the leader, it’s all of them (players, prim.out). During the whole season, they breathed as one. I can’t separate anyone, they are a big group and true friends, and that’s actually a recipe for success. I am overjoyed, I told them a million times that I love them all, they are my brothers, friends, comrades and I owe everything to them for this success”said Trkulja.

Until the end of the season in the First League of Republika Srpska, there is one more round in which Mladost will host the fourth-placed Kotor Varoš.

“We are still going to visit the always difficult Kotor Varoš. It is a team that has not lost a single game at home. It will certainly be difficult, but we know our goal and we are going for victory to end the season with a triumph and round it off with real success.” added the Mladost coach.

When asked about expectations in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he briefly underlined: “I believe we will be ready”.

