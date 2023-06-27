Handball team of Serbia in the quarter-finals of the World Junior Championship | Sport

Great result of the Serbian junior national team in handball, but it will not stop in the quarterfinals.

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/IHF Competitions

Serbia is going for a medal at the World Junior Championship! In the second match of the second group stage, the national handball team scored convincing triumph against one of the hosts – Greece (34:23) and provided herself with a trip to Berlin, where she will play for the final placement! She could, if the dice are lined up properly, even to a medal…

The junior handball team travels to the finals of the tournament as the second-placed team of its group, so it will have an unexpected opponent there – the Faroe Islands! Completely surprisingly, Farani won all the matches that they should have won in the tournament so far, so with the maximum number of points they await the quarter-finals and the clash with the Eagles.

That match will be scheduled for June 29, and we are sure that Serbia will have a chance for the semi-finals if it plays as well as it can. Today, the Eagles played just such a game – Mateja Dodić scored eight goals, and Miloš Kos and Boško Stanisavljević added five each. In fact, for a convincing triumph, Serbia needed a little more than half time because they entered the match more relaxed and allowed the Greeks to “unstick”. So imagine what it will look like if they are at a high level throughout the match!

U21 | SERBIA IS IN THE QUARTERFINALS OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP An impressive game by the Serbian juniors and a victory over Greece that brought them a place among the eight best selections in the world WE’RE GOING TO BERLIN, WE’RE GOING FURTHER – ALL THE WAY TO THE MEDAL!#playthefuture#gergre2023#rssrbiapic.twitter.com/j546dyAW0v — Serbian Handball Federation (@rssrbije)June 26, 2023

In the remaining pairs of the quarterfinals, they will compete Germany and Denmark, Hungary and Croatia, or Iceland and Portugal. The winner of the quarter-final match in which Serbia plays for the rival will have a better selection in the semi-final from the clash between the Germans and the Danes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

