Handread Technology released “Le Consentement” (“Consent”), and the Chinese version has attracted attention-qianlong.cn·capital.cn

Source title: Handread Technology released “Le Consentement” (“Consent”), the Chinese version has attracted attention

Recently, Reader released the e-book "Consentement" ("Le Consentement"). Known as a topic that promotes social change in France, this book has won the French ELLE Magazine Reader's Award for Non-Fiction and the Jean-Jacques Rousseau Autobiography Award. It has been translated into 29 languages ​​and the sales volume of the French version exceeds 30. Thousands of volumes. At present, the book has been produced by New Classic Culture Co., Ltd., and published by Wenhui Publishing House. The e-book is exclusively released by the digital reading platform. This is a memoir about setbacks, courage and growth. In this novel, the author Vanessa Springora (Vanessa Springora) describes such a period of time in very real words-she started to have a relationship with 50 when she was 14 years old. The story of a dysfunctional relationship developed by year-old author Gabriel Matzneff. In France in the 1970s, many media and intellectual elites demanded to defend the rights of pedophiles. In the name of sexual liberation and moral liberation, some intellectuals even reflect: Since we have the right to fall in love with everyone freely, why can't the other party be a child? Jean Bérard, a lecturer in history at the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris, once expressed the opposite view in an interview. The spirit advocated in the 1970s was aimed at liberating young people from the domination of adults. "Some elites, writers, and intellectuals hoped to rely on the sexual liberation movement at that time to allow themselves to indulge themselves." In this book exclusively released by Palm Reading Technology, Vanessa Springela has been bemoaning the past, pointing out the omissions in the growth environment of minors. It is such calm, precise, and frank writing that made "Consent" arouse intense discussions in public opinion after its publication in 2020. Almost all major newspapers in France have extensively discussed this article at length. Not only old writers who seduce young girls have become targets of social condemnation. They were investigated by the procuratorate, the cooperation with the publishing house was terminated, and the lifetime allowance was cancelled… Even the French culture that condoned pedophilia was questioned. The question of whether Deyi should have Shuangxin tortured France with rare intensity. Driven by public opinion, on April 15, 2021, the French National Assembly (the lower house of the assembly) unanimously passed a bill setting the age of sexual consent to 15 years old. In addition, in terms of protecting children from sexual exploitation, the law has increased the penalties for crimes such as sex trafficking with minors and inducing minors to make Internet pornography. "The New York Times" commented: "No matter which dimension you look at, her (Vanessa Springella) book is a victory."

