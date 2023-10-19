Hands off the earth!

The VI Focsiv Report 2023: “The masters of the land” on land grabbing in the world was presented today in Rome. A constantly growing phenomenon that often affects the most vulnerable countries: 114 million hectares stolen from local communities in the last two decades

It was held today at Palazzo Theodoli Bianchelli, on the initiative of MP Bruno Tabacci, the presentation of the VI Focsiv Report (Federation of Christian-inspired international voluntary organizations) entitled “The masters of the earth”, a document that every year analyzes the impact of the phenomenon of land grabbing in terms of human rights, the environment and migration.

It database Land Matrix – which updates and publishes data on land grabbing in an open and free manner – shows that in the last two decades over 114 million hectares they were taken from local communities to encourage the enrichment of foreign companies and multinationals. Last year alone this figure increased by 26.1 million hectares, underlining that this is a constantly growing phenomenonparticularly in Africa, Russia and Latin America.

As he noted Andrea Stocchiero, policy officer of Focsiv, the report highlights that the increase in land grabbing it is due to two contemporary trends. The first concerns insecurity at an international level, in particular following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, which increased food prices, in turn generating greater competition for control of land. The second, however, concerns the so-called «new land grabbing resulting from new needs in territories where it did not occur before», commented Stocchiero, referring to the supply of critical metals and rare earths, a group of chemical elements fundamental for the creation of technologies that should promote “green” and “sustainable” development. However, as highlighted several times by president of Focsiv, Ivana Borsotto, it is not possible to talk about sustainable development without taking into account respect for human rights and the dialogue that must also be carried out with businesses: as demonstrated by the events of recent days «we live in a world that is poised on madness – he said – and those who try to pursue equality, justice and peace have a duty to analyze what is happening in the world and understand its complexity.” An appeal very similar to the one also launched by Pope Francis with “Laudato si'” and with the very recent apostolic exhortation “Laudate Deum”.

Hence the need to draw up a document divided into two parts: the first is dedicated to various case studies on land grabbing around the world, particularly in Latin America and Myanmar. The chapter dedicated to this South-East Asian country, tormented by civil conflict, was created by the NGO New Humanity International linked to PIME, which supports farmers in the country who are fighting to defend their territories.

During the presentation of the report, however, Florinda Mancino of Iscos (Trade Union Institute for Development Cooperation, an NGO promoted by the CISL), recounted the organization’s activities in Peru, where foreign investments of over 50 billion dollars are expected in the mining sector by 2031. A sector so important for the national economy that it was the only one able to continue its activities even during the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging the right to health of the indigenous communities of the Andes, who also suffer the effects of air pollution water and air caused by the use of cyanide and mercury. Not only that: the wealth deriving from the extraction of minerals is not shared with local communities, which, according to 2017 data, in some areas have human development indices equal to those of Burkina Faso, Burundi or South Sudan.

The second part of the report deals, however, with initiatives aimed at orienting legislators towards virtuous models. This section contains further data and good practices active at community level, which could also be reproduced on a larger scale. Explaining the difference between “sovereignty” and food “sovereignty” (the first term referring to the ability not to depend on others for one’s food production, while the second indicates the prohibition on exporting one’s products even where there is a need), Professor Andrea Segré, professor of international and comparative agricultural politics at the University of Bologna, highlighted the link between land grabbing and food insecurity, giving the example of how, at a local level, there are communities that donate excess food “ensuring that it does not enter the market while maintaining its use value”. An experience not so dissimilar “from the donation of manna in the Bible” and which creates an important “relationship between the giver and the recipient”.