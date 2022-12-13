Home World Hanged at 23 in public square: Iran’s warning to opponents
Hanged at 23 in public square: Iran’s warning to opponents

He was executed on Sunday night, “by hanging at the place where he committed the crime”, writes the agency Libra controlled by the Iranian judiciary. Also publishing the photo: the body of Majidreza Rahnavardwith his face covered, hangs from a crane in a street of Mashhadhis city.

Rahnavard was 23 years old, he is the second protester to be executed in Iran after a trial that lasted less than 23 days – he was arrested on November 19 – on charges of moharebeh, “waging war against God”, and having “killed two basiji”, the paramilitary force used to violently suppress protests.

