He was executed on Sunday night, “by hanging at the place where he committed the crime”, writes the agency Libra controlled by the Iranian judiciary. Also publishing the photo: the body of Majidreza Rahnavardwith his face covered, hangs from a crane in a street of Mashhadhis city.

Rahnavard was 23 years old, he is the second protester to be executed in Iran after a trial that lasted less than 23 days – he was arrested on November 19 – on charges of moharebeh, “waging war against God”, and having “killed two basiji”, the paramilitary force used to violently suppress protests.