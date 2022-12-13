The home of the family of Majidreza Rahnavard, the 23-year-old protester publicly hanged yesterday in Iran, was attacked. Photos, also taken by BBC Persian, of the house in Har Ameli Street in Mashhad circulate on social networks. You can see broken windows and a certain number of red writings on the walls, “slogans”, reports the BBC.

After publishing the photos of his execution, the government prevented the young man’s family from celebrating his funeral, a practice that is not new to the Iranian regime in recent weeks: there are several testimonies of bodies returned late at night and families forced to bury them in great secrecy. Despite the ban, however, a group of people still gathered under the damaged house chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic.

The judiciary: 400 protesters sentenced

Meanwhile, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, announced that the courts of the province of Tehran have sentenced 400 people for their involvement in the anti-government demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Taking stock of the trials that took place in the province of Tehran, Alghasi-Mehr announced that 160 people were sentenced to between five and ten years in prison, 80 people were sentenced to between two and five years in prison and another 160 to sentences of up to two years in prison. At least two boys, Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari, have already been hanged for ‘hostility against God’, but international observers believe that other young men have been sentenced to death on the pretext of other crimes. According to the Iranian news agency of human rights activists, for example, two prisoners for drug-related offenses were executed yesterday in Qazvin prison in northwestern Iran. They have been identified as Abbas Hosseini and Ali Seyyedkhani. On 8 December, however, another prisoner, Shayan Hassanpour, aged 23, was hanged in Maku prison, also in the north-west. He was accused of murder. And no official source has reported on these convictions.

Furthermore, before the two executions, the judiciary had announced the death sentence of 11 people for the protests, but according to activists, the people sentenced would be at least 10 more.

Amnesty: imminent death sentence of another young man

Amnesty International has reported that the death sentence for Saman Seydi, a young rapper known as ‘Yasin’ and arrested during the protests, could be imminent. The boy was transferred from the notorious Evin prison in Tehran to the Raja’i Shahr prison in Karaj, a sign that the authorities are preparing to carry out his sentence. According to the NGOs, his confession was extracted through torture.

#SamanSeydi (Yasin), a young rapper and protester from Iran’s persecuted Kurdish minority, has been moved from Evin Prison in Tehran to Raja’i Shahr prison in Karaj, sparking fears that his death sentence has been upheld and the authorities are preparing to execute him. pic.twitter.com/HGORShp8Gw — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) December 12, 2022

The artist was found guilty of “enmity towards God” for firing a gun into the air during a demonstration and had supported the protests through social media messages while criticizing the Islamic Republic’s authorities in his songs.

Some 70 Iranian journalists have been arrested since the beginning of the popular uprising against the Islamic Republic in September, and currently at least 35 are still detained, according to Association of Iranian Journalists. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the Iranian Journalists’ Association said about 70 Iranian journalists have been arrested since the protests against the Islamic Republic began, and at least 35 are still being held.