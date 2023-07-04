Hanging from the roller coaster upside down for hours Info

A roller coaster broke down at an amusement park in Wisconsin, leaving people hanging upside down.

A roller coaster full of children in Wisconsin broke down, leaving the children and adults riding it hanging upside down for more than three hours. The horrifying footage generated a huge reaction on the networks. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin after the roller coaster broke down.

A total of eight people were hanging upside down due to the malfunction, seven of whom were children, reports VSAV. “They were scared. They were hanging upside down for a while,” said woman firefighter Erika Kostička. Witnesses also hailed one girl as a hero after she told firefighters to first save an elderly man who was struggling for breath.

All eight passengers were eventually rescued from the roller coaster several hours after it broke down. The Antigo Fire Department was called to assist in the operation because the Crandon Fire Department did not have the proper equipment. Firefighters with an aerial pole and a truck with a ladder on which there was a platform were seen on the scene.

“The rescue mission is not something that goes quickly,” Kostička added. “Life safety is number one.” All eight passengers were safely removed from the roller coaster by a firefighting crane, and officials are working to determine the cause of the malfunction. According to local reports, no one was injured, but eight people were taken to hospital for evaluation.

“All we know is that there was a mechanical failure on the ride where the roller coaster got stuck.” Capt. Brennan Cook of the Crandon Fire Department told VJFV-TV. Cathy Declark, mother of two girls who were stuck during the ride, told VISN: “A lot of people were just trying to understand what was going on. Your child is screaming your name and you can’t help them, it’s scary.” Under the videos that are spreading on the networks, people wrote in the comments that “this is everyone’s nightmare.”

