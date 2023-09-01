Hangzhou Asian Games Art Creation Season Commences with Launch of International Broadcasting Center

Hangzhou Asian Games Art Creation Season has officially kicked off with the launch of “Meet Zhejiang” on September 1. The event was attended by Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of China Central Radio and Television, along with other notable figures. The launch also marked the opening of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games International Broadcasting Center.

During the event, Shen Haixiong and Zhao Cheng started filming for the Asian Games special program “Meet Zhejiang”. It was emphasized that both sports and art are languages that are shared by people, and China Central Radio and Television has been creating high-quality programs at the junction of “power and beauty”, incorporating the beauty of art into passionate sports stories.

As the host country’s radio and television station and the main broadcasting organization of the Games, China Central Radio and Television will provide high-quality services for the rights-holding media in Asia, presenting a spectacular audio-visual feast to audiences worldwide. Special programs such as “Meeting Zhejiang” will showcase the style of the Asian Games through vivid audio-visual art, illuminating the image of the city.

Yao Gaoyuan, deputy secretary and mayor of Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, expressed his belief that the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games are major political responsibilities entrusted to Zhejiang and Hangzhou by General Secretary Xi Jinping. He praised China Central Radio and Television for vividly demonstrating the preparations for the event to the global audience, making an irreplaceable contribution to igniting the enthusiasm for the Games.

Wu Weishan, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic League and director of the National Art Museum of China, expressed his excitement for participating in the art creation season. He mentioned that athletes from various Asian countries will showcase their strength and beauty in Hangzhou, and he, as a Chinese artist, is honored to support the Games through art.

Han Meilin, a UNESCO “Artist for Peace”, was invited to write an inscription for the Art Creation Team of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Eighteen artists were appointed, including Wu Weishan as the general counsel and Liu Wanming, Fan Yang, He Shuifa, and Cao Jun as chief art directors. Other renowned artists were also appointed as special art consultants.

The event received video blessings and messages from international artists and presidents of art institutions, expressing their full support for the “Hangzhou Asian Games Art Creation Season”. China Central Radio and Television has already begun its broadcasting and reporting work for the Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games International Broadcasting Center, located in the Hangzhou International Expo Center, will guarantee the transmission and distribution of 83 public signals for 3,500 hours. It will provide high-quality broadcast services for 21 international first-class rights-holding broadcasters. The center will operate 24 hours a day starting on September 9.

With the launch of the Hangzhou Asian Games Art Creation Season, a strong atmosphere to welcome and share the Games has been created. The event aims to deepen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, promote Chinese culture to the world, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

