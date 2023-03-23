Singer Hanka Paldum once revealed that she experienced clinical death twice due to complications during childbirth

Source: YouTube/screenshot/Sanela Prašović Gadžo

Singer Hanka Paldum has behind her numerous hits and a multi-decade career, but also a difficult life story.

She was born on April 28, 1956, and she showed her first affinity for music in her hometown of Čajnič. Her younger brother Smail was responsible for her musical beginnings, who was a great help and support for her to succeed on that path.

Before starting high school, she moved to Sarajevo with her parents. Hanka was considered one of the most beautiful girls in Sarajevo, which is why she was a non-stop target of suitors while attending high school.

“Youth and teenage days are the period when love and the first emotions are awakened. I had crushes, and I was always attracted to nice and cultured boys who stood out from the environment in some way. At that time, it was not polite to express emotions in public, because shame would overwhelm us and shame. There were a lot of guys who tried to win me over and were interested in me, but I avoided them because I was afraid of love, knowing what it entails. My first boyfriend was actually my husband, with whom I initially just hung outHanka said.

“My mother didn’t allow me to stay outside for a long time, so we mostly saw each other on the way from home to school. At the time we met, Muradif was a literature student, and I was still a high school student. In the very beginning, he was very polite and had wonderful manners. We often went for coffee and lemonade together after school, he won me over slowly and for a long time, so he managed to make me fall in love with him,” Hanka said at the time.

Izvor: YouTube/Hayatt Production

In 1976, she married Muradif in Duvno, the place where he grew up. After getting married, she and her husband founded the publishing house Sarajevo disk, for which she published some of her greatest hits.

At the very beginning of her career, she was hit by her first family tragedy, when her father passed away. A few years after her lightning popularity, she became a mother for the first time. In 1981, when she gave birth to a daughter, Minela, and five years after that, she also gave birth to a son, Mirza.

“I had very difficult births, and during both I experienced clinical death due to health complications. The birth with Mirza was more difficult for me when I was dead for a few minutes, which I don’t like to remember. I experienced motherhood as a natural sequence of things in life, and I always considered myself primarily a woman and a mother, and only then an artist. I considered music to be a part of me, I never paid special attention to my career nor was I burdened with business successes, but it was more important for me to lead my children on the right path. Minela was always my right hand, a great help, and especially when she was little, I could rely on her.”

Although her husband led her career in the right way, their private life was not blooming roses. That’s why they decided to put an end to their 13-year-long marriage.

After the divorce, the singer devoted herself to work and fell in love with the Belgrade football coach, Miladin Živadinović. He accompanied her to concerts, they traveled together to Kuwait, and as they were buzzing at the time, he proposed to her. The singer allegedly refused to marry him, so they soon broke up. In 2015, the news that he her son, Mirza, had a traffic accident after which he ended up in prison and was sentenced to 2 years in prison. The singer did not hide that it was very difficult for her.

“It’s hard for me, as it would be for any mother, but I keep that emotion to myself. Many abuse my misfortune, but I don’t look back on something like that. My son is fine, on the one hand, although he can’t be fine, because he is in to prison,” Hanka said at the time, as reported by Novosti.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!