HANKOOK / A new AI data platform designed with AWS and Snowflake – Companies

An integrated AI data platform to improve tire performance and quality. This is the project that the premium tire manufacturer, Hankook, is pursuing together with the holding company Hankook & Company, the American cloud and software specialists Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Snowflake. The digital ecosystem is also expected to contribute to the development of self-driving technology, improved efficiency in product development, and increased quality through manufacturing data analytics. By means of the platform, Hankook wants to firmly base its corporate culture on data-driven decisions as well as increase company value through optimized data availability. The tire maker also plans to expand digital development processes across the entire value chain, enabling employees to make small innovations in a systems-based workplace.

Hankook & Company is collaborating with AWS and Snowflake to build an optimized data analytics infrastructure through the combination of cloud-based solutions and platform expertise. The project aims to build an integrated data analytics environment using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. The project will leverage the data lake environment and analytics infrastructure of AWS, including Sagemaker and AutoML, and have Snowflake as its data warehouse to drive cloud migration and digital transformation.