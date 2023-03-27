Home World Haos na derbiju Vardar – Pelister VIDEO | Sport
Haos na derbiju Vardar – Pelister VIDEO | Sport

Haos na derbiju Vardar – Pelister VIDEO | Sport

The handball derby of the Macedonian championship between Vardar and Pelister from Bitola ended with the victory of the Skopje team, but the match was marked by a clash between fans.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

The duel in the “Jane Sandanski” hall was marked by a conflict between the fans – the local Komitas and the visiting Čkembars, who made the whole situation boil.

Immediately after entering the hall, they started lighting torches and shooting at the audience in other parts of the stands.

The match was then stopped, but the referees and the delegate decided to continue it, with the presence of the audience, after the captains spoke to the fans.

In the end, Vardar won 31:24 and in the “championship group” it has two points more than Pelister, he said. “N1”.

(mondo.ba)

See also

