Happiness is like a map drawn with chalk on an old wall, which must be reassembled with each downpour.
Happiness is made up of many small or large moments found among sad moments.
Happiness must be cultivated, re-evaluated, reknown and cherished with love.
But it’s also true that without sadness we wouldn’t be able to experience that wonderful sensation that comes from the stomach and rises up to the throat and makes us feel happy.
Accepting every single instant of life, accepting every state of mind, living it, watching it and letting it pass as one does while looking at the clouds, this is being happy.

