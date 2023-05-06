Happy Birthday Mondoprojos.fr – Mondoprojos.fr

Happy birthday Mondoprojos.fr

Two days late, I just realized that the mondoprojos.fr blog just celebrated its first birthday! Indeed, it was on May 4, 2022 that I finally launched a blog entirely independent of any other structure after spending several years on different sites that did not belong to me.

Accompanied by my faithful sidekick Cattod who enriches each test with his corrections and his mastery of the various spreadsheets, we continue to scan all the news of the big picture cinema at home with always some exclusives specific to mondoprojos.fr.

I would like to warmly thank all the readers and participants in the blog and forum and I also address a big thank you to Elofius who provides support for the technical part of the site.

I take advantage of this anniversary to share some information on the future of the only French blog specializing in video projection with a particular appetite for ultra-short-throw projectors.

The main project to come is to have the blog certified with the label Professionnal Video Alliance. After the acquisition of equipment that allows even finer and more complete measurements (addition of ANSI uniformity and contrast readings in each test bench) thanks to a new Sonde Jeti Hi Res 1501mondoprojos.fr will try to obtain the label PVA.TV from this summer, to continue to offer you the most reliable and precise measurements that should guide you objectively in the choice of your projectors.

What is a PVA.TV certification?

The PVA (Professional Video Alliance) was formed to launch a label and organization that represents the leading manufacturers of video-related products for the professional video and custom installation markets.

The PVA offers training and certification for the calibration of video displays and projectors, provided worldwide by LionAV. LionAV has been the industry leader in instructor-led video training in the AV community for nearly twenty years. There PVA only awards this certification PVA Certified Video Professional to training participants if they meet the essential requirements (examination, successful participation in the practical aspects of the training, submission of calibration reports that validate the mastery of all the skills in terms of video calibration).

The number of French professionals certified PVA.TV is less than 5 and mondoprojos.fr intends to expand this circle.

While waiting to be able to concretize this part, we give you an appointment with Cattod for new tests and articles and we hope that the future birthday cakes of the blog will be filled with dozens of candles!