Once is not custom, the President of the Republic celebrates his ninetieth birthday today. And even if his end of reign looks uncertain and potentially chaotic, I still feel the obligation to wish him a happy birthday…

Already forty years of power!

On November 6, Paul Biya celebrated his forty years of power in the supreme magistracy. His predecessor (Ahmadou Ahidjo) entrusted him with the keys to the Nation on November 4, 1982, and since then he has ruled our Republic with an iron fist!

Paul Biya escaped the coup d’etat of April 6, 1984. He “survived” the electric presidential elections of 1992. He was even announced dead after a trip abroad in 2004, and in February 2008 he restored public order after violent popular riots; he was then accused of having modified the limitation of presidential mandates on the Constitution…

An uncertain end to the reign

It’s an open secret, the end of the Biya regime’s reign is one of the most uncertain. The president is getting older — therefore more tired even if his supporters deny it — he is more and more absent (he wasn’t very present either, huh) and he is more concerned about his physical health , Which is completely normal.

In this end of reign, Paul Biya deliberately blurred everything. His constitutional successors are incredibly more senile than him, more bedridden and more amnesiac. It’s hard to imagine them organizing the transition in the event of a sudden power vacuum, which leaves the field open to a slew of young cubs with very long teeth.

The president’s son has also been identified as a natural candidate for the transition, but other plenipotentiaries of the regime do not hear it that way. And on the edge of a twilight that looks more and more imminent, the clans sharpen their weapons and their ambitions are less and less concealed. The assassination of Martinez Zogo is the signal of the incomparable cruelty and barbarism of these executioners, and there is no doubt that the post-Biya period will be very dangerous because we will be governed by people who will be ruthlessly more bloodthirsty.

President Paul Biya celebrates his 90th birthday this Monday, February 13, 2023. Source: CRTV web /CC-BY

speech to youth

In Paul Biya’s last speech, on February 10, not a single word about Martinez Zogo! The Head of State has not betrayed his superman legend above the fray, and especially someone who does not comment on comments.

For the rest, a formality! We have the impression that the speeches of the Head of State are almost all similar, and that there is only the date on his desk that changes. Paul Biya again reminded young people to fight to get out of it, while urging them to no longer rely exclusively on recruitment in the Public Service. He encouraged them to self-employment, asked them to use social networks wisely like my best friend Pierre La Paix Ndamè, and not for the purpose of nuisance. Then he wished them an excellent youth day.

In short, something already heard…

A busy life

But otherwise, our President of the Republic remains an exceptional being! Besides, I had already mentioned it in an article, where I considered Paul Biya to be certainly one of the greatest Cameroonians in all of history!

First, because he succeeded in reaching this canonical age of ninety years. Then, because he led our country for more than forty years. And finally, because he survived the battles, he knew how to resist Western pressures and scientific coups d’etat, without forgetting that for his advanced age, he undoubtedly presents an apparent iron health!

Paul Biya is an exceptional man! Beyond his political record, which seems to me personally mediocre, he remains an extraordinary personality. His patience, his slow anger, his knowledge of power and his political wisdom, make him a leader who is very listened to by his peers. His experience also, he who saw millions of compatriots die and who, almost single-handedly, lived the entire history of our country from the maquis, independence to Reunification…

He entered the senior administration at the age of only 29, in 1962. He then combined the functions of Director of the Civil Cabinet and Secretary General of the Presidency (Mvondo Ayolo and Ngoh Ngoh combined) in 1968. He was the very first Prime Minister of reunified Cameroon in 1975, and he became President of the Republic when he was only 49 years old!

Happy birthday, Mr. President Paul Biya!

So once is not custom eh, the President of the Republic celebrates his ninetieth birthday this Monday. And even if his end of reign promises to be chaotic and potentially explosive, I feel the civic obligation to hope for him a wonderful birthday…

Happy birthday, Mr. President! History will remember that it was you who brought the multiparty system and “democracy” to Cameroon, even if we have regressed incredibly economically and socially.

Happy birthday, Paul Biya! Just for your age, you deserve respect for your longevity and as such, almost all Cameroonians consider you individually as their patriarch.

Happy birthday Mr. President of Cameroon, even if we remain skeptical about the legacy you will leave to our young people.

Because in terms of longevity in power, you will undoubtedly remain the best! But Cameroonians have become poorer during your long governance, while your close collaborators will have spent the time getting richer. And even if your end of reign is fast approaching and we will certainly be more unhappy and more miserable in the future, I still feel the civic obligation to send you my best wishes.

And on this February 13, 2023, I wish you a happy birthday Mr. President.

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUIhappy birthday, Paul Biya!

