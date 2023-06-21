Happy music day to all Cameroonians in the world ~ Badalfohmoh

June 21, 2023, music is celebrated around the world, like every year. Cameroonian at heart, I share with you in this post, my view of the music from my home. Sadness and joy mingle, hold on tight!

Today isn’t just music day, it’s also my little sister’s birthday. When she was younger, she always told dad that she would take him to Hollywood, where there are big stars. And dad loved it so much he nicknamed it « in the star ». She grew up, 23 today, and dad is no more, but her dream still hasn’t changed. Besides, she keeps saying she’ll be the music star that Dad wasn’t (laughs). Yes yes, at one time my father wanted to become a musician. We still listen to some of his songs at home, in memory of him… So it’s a special day for my family and me, we remember dad and we celebrate Coretta, the star of the house. Decidedly, it is a family affair, of Cameroon and especially of music…

Let’s talk about Cameroonian music icons

On the occasion of the music festival, I have a thought for the icons of Cameroonian music who die in oblivion, indifference, poverty and abandonment… For having read the book “Icons of Cameroonian music ” of Arol Ketchiemen, I assure you that many of them died in these conditions (Jean Bikoko Aladin, Lisa T, Anne Marie Nzié, Charlotte Mbango and very recently, Jules Kamga, one of the greatest guitarists in the history of the Cameroonian music). Many of them are still alive, and who live alongside total destitution on a daily basis.

Not to say that icons should be a burden on society or the State, but that actions should be taken to enable them to live fully from their art. It is clear that music must play a social role as a factor of peace, cohesion and national unity.

READ ALSO Africa in its cultural diversity

Top 10 most viewed Cameroonian songs on Youtube

They came out 10, 5, 4, 3… years ago or even a few months ago but are at the top on the Youtube platform.

#1- “Paste the small” of frank

This great classic of Cameroonian urban music was released in 2013 and has 74 million views on Youtube to date.

C: Youtube #2- “Let Me Love You” by Darina Victry

Released 3 years ago, it has 50 million views. Beautiful and romantic, “let me love you” is a song that touches the deepest and makes you want to hug the loved one broke the record on Youtube.

C: Youtube #3- “Caged” by Daphné EN

Music lovers are stuck. Despite the years, the song released 5 years ago today remains at the top with 33 million views on Youtube.

C: Youtube

#4- « People » de Libyan woman

Released last February, the song “People” by the Cameroonian artist is causing havoc in terms of views on digital platforms. On Spotify, it has already been listened to by more than 13,838,078 listeners. On You Tube, the tube totals nearly 27 million views.

C: Youtube

LREAD ALSO At the heart of urban dances: Eugène Christophe Njock

#5- “To each his chance” by Krys M

This tube of Krys-M is just a killer. Very popular around the world, it now has 20 million views in just 7 months.

C: Youtube #6- “Underpants” by Ko-C feat Coco Silver

Yet very criticized upon its release 2 years ago, the song ended up convincing and winning millions of hearts in Cameroon and everywhere else. Today, “Caleçon” has more than 18 million views on You Tube.

C: Youtube 7- « Anita » by Salatiel

Because all that glitters is not gold out here, your youth is precious, walking with the people who make you progress, progress. Such is the lesson that can be drawn from this masterpiece of Salatiel which has over 14 million views on YouTube today.

C: Youtube #8- “Never Never” by Mr. Leo

Released 6 years ago, the song “Never Never mr. Leo now has over 14 million views on YouTube.

C: Youtube #9- “Supporter” by Locko featuring Mr. Leo

6 years ago, Locko and Mr Leo gave us the song “Supporter”, a true hymn to tolerance. If the song had been well received by music lovers, it now totals more than 14 million views on YouTube or 14,087,351.

C: Youtube #10- “She didn’t see” by Charlotte Dipanda

Who hasn’t cried while listening to this song? We quickly realize the grace we still have to have our mother alive and to share good times with her. As much as it touched hearts, “She Didn’t See” has amassed over 14 million views on YouTube these days.

C: Youtube

Tell me in the comments which of these 10 songs you like!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

