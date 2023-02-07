Happy New Year 2023

As the first year of existence of mondoprojos.fr comes to an end, I wanted to wish you, dear readers and companions of passion, a happy new year 2023.

The coming months will confirm the predominance of ultra-short focal length laser projection with the advent of references equipped with new DMD chips and ALPD 5.0 ​​laser sources.

Awaiting their future tests, allow me to send you my best wishes for health, happiness and prosperity with the most beautiful and the greatest image at home.