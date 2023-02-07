Happy New Year 2023
As the first year of existence of mondoprojos.fr comes to an end, I wanted to wish you, dear readers and companions of passion, a happy new year 2023.
The coming months will confirm the predominance of ultra-short focal length laser projection with the advent of references equipped with new DMD chips and ALPD 5.0 laser sources.
Awaiting their future tests, allow me to send you my best wishes for health, happiness and prosperity with the most beautiful and the greatest image at home.