In recent years, every time Qualcomm’s new platform is launched, the topics of Motorola and Xiaomi are always constant.

Not long ago, Xiaomi Mi 13 announced in the warm-up that IP68 is waterproof and dustproof as standard, and Motorola followed suit by announcing that it supports IP68.Known as the SUV in the mobile phone, even the general manager Chen Jin personally dived and conducted a demonstration.

According to official sources, moto X40 will be officially released at 19:30 on December 15.

Before the press conference, the official Weibo fully revealed the core configuration information of the new phone in a latest warm-up video.

Specifically, first of all, it is equipped with the powerful second-generation Snapdragon 8,CPU performance increased by 35%, energy efficiency increased by 40%; GPU performance increased by 25%, energy efficiency increased by 45%.

It has a 50-megapixel imaging system, supports horizon anti-shake and frame lock, and is equipped with an intelligent imaging system for original paintings of mountains and seas, making it better to shoot scenery.

At the same time, it is also explosive.It supports 125W fast flash charging, which can charge 50% in 7 minutes.It can be fully charged by plugging in before going out, and it also supports reverse wireless charging.

Large storage is one of the biggest features of Motorola models this year, and the moto X40 has also continued.Equipped with LPDDR5X+UFS 4.0 storage specifications, the largest 12GB+512GB large storage combination,Never worry about running out of space again.